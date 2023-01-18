GuruSpeak | How this part-time options trader makes the most of data analytics

The market is a great equaliser. It does not care for a trader's background, educational qualifications, IQ level, experience in the market, or status in society. It rewards anyone with patience willing to put in the hours, who has a disciplined approach to the market, and who has a strategy that has an edge. Gourav Nayak, the son of a farmer born and brought up in a small village in Odisha is now an established trader. Unlike most other traders...