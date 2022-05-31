HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Guru Speak | Amrita Mashar: View from a proprietary trading desk

Shishir Asthana   •

This Ahmedabad-based proprietary trader focuses on creating a steady ROI (Return on Investment) and protection of capital. She started trading in commodities and now dabbles in equity indices

The general public views a proprietary trading desk as a boiler room where traders are always charged up, sitting at the edge of their seats even as they make or lose millions. Nothing could be further from the truth. The room does have its moments but those are rare. In the normal course, it’s a tranquil environment that is a reflection of the inner peace traders are at when staring at their screens. Proprietary traders generally eat what they...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers