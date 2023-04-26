 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals tops Nifty500 with 20% gains. Is the rally sustainable?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 26, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

On an intraday basis, GSFC hit a high of Rs 151.70, the highest level since December 16 last year, while if it closes above the Rs 150 level, then that would be the highest since September last year.

The stock has formed robust bullish candlestick on the daily charts, with huge volumes, the highest in a single day this calendar year.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw a strong gap opening and rallied 20 percent on April 26, becoming the top gainer in the Nifty500 index despite moderate gains in the benchmark as well as broader markets. This was in addition to a 3-percent rally in the previous session. The stock closed at Rs 153.30.

The single day rally was so sharp that it has decisively broken its long downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of April 5, 2022 and January 9, 2023. Also, the stock traded well above all key moving averages (21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average).

Momentum indicators RSI (relative strength index 14) at around 80 showed strong positive crossover, though it is near oversold levels, on the daily charts, and even on the weekly scale, it has given a positive crossover.