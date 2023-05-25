Gujarat Pipavav slides 4% despite Q4 profit growth

(File pic)

Shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd slipped 4.10 percent to Rs 110.05 in morning trade on May 25 despite the company reporting a 30.8 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 97.3 crore for quarter ended March FY23.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Revenue for Q4 FY23 grew by 6.8 percent to Rs 234.7 crore compared to Rs 219.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.6 per cent to Rs 130 crore, while the EBITDA margin dipped to 55.4 percent as against 58.4 percent in Q4 FY22.

For the full fiscal 2022-23, the company’s net profit jumped 59 per cent to Rs 313.81 crore, from Rs 197.68 crore in FY22.

Revenue came in at Rs 916.95 crore as against Rs 741.36 crore a year ago.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.40 per share.

Shares of Gujarat Pipavav are up over 6 percent this year till date, while the 1-year returns stand at 38 percent.

APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India's leading gateway ports for containers, dry bulk cargoes and liquid bulk with connectivity through rail and road network.

