Gujarat Pipavav Port shares up 4% as APM Terminals continues smooth operations amid lockdown

Shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port gained 4 percent intraday on April 20 as APM Terminals ensured smooth operations despite lockdown.

The stock, quoting at Rs 56.45, up 2.45 percent on the BSE at 1226 hours IST, has gained almost 19 percent in a month.

"APM Terminals Pipavav port (Gujarat Pipavav Port) is running 24X7 due to the concerted efforts of all the stakeholders of APM Terminals Pipavav that has resulted in the smooth functioning of the port ever since the lockdown was announced in March 2020," company said in its release.

The port handled over 35 vessels and more than 175 rakes since the lockdown without any delay, it added.

The company said the port has created additional yard space and working with extended logistics partners to ensure the smooth flow of goods and help address any emergent supply chain needs.

The port continued to take stringent precautionary measures as per various statutory guidelines to ensure the safety of the employees, workforce and the community around, it added.