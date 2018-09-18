App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Gas rises 2% as co accepted authorisation for LNG distribution

GGL has been granted 300 months of infrastructure exclusivity i.e. valid up to September 05, 2043 and 96 months of marketing exclusivity valid up to September 05, 2026 for the CGD network.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Gujarat Gas rose 2.2 percent intraday Tuesday as company accepted authorisation from PNGRB for local natural gas distribution.

PNGRB has issued the letter for grant of authorisation to Gujarat Gas (GGL) to lay, build, operate, or expand city or local natural gas distribution network for the geographical area of Narmada (Rajpipla) district in the state of Gujarat.

GGL has been granted 300 months of infrastructure exclusivity i.e. valid up to September 05, 2043 and 96 months of marketing exclusivity valid up to September 05, 2026 for the CGD network.

Further, the authorised area for laying, building, operating or expanding the proposed CGD Network shall cover a geographical area of 2,817 sq. kms.

At 10:59 hrs Gujarat Gas was quoting at Rs 722, up Rs 3.40, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 11:15 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.