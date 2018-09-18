Gujarat Gas rises 2% as co accepted authorisation for LNG distribution

Shares of Gujarat Gas rose 2.2 percent intraday Tuesday as company accepted authorisation from PNGRB for local natural gas distribution.

PNGRB has issued the letter for grant of authorisation to Gujarat Gas (GGL) to lay, build, operate, or expand city or local natural gas distribution network for the geographical area of Narmada (Rajpipla) district in the state of Gujarat.

GGL has been granted 300 months of infrastructure exclusivity i.e. valid up to September 05, 2043 and 96 months of marketing exclusivity valid up to September 05, 2026 for the CGD network.

Further, the authorised area for laying, building, operating or expanding the proposed CGD Network shall cover a geographical area of 2,817 sq. kms.

At 10:59 hrs Gujarat Gas was quoting at Rs 722, up Rs 3.40, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil