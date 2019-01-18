Guidance, management commentary during earnings season hold key for market

Siddharth Sedani

As we move into the thick of the result season, the markets are expected to gain momentum. This week we saw wholesale and retail inflation data for the month of December 2018 which eased further supported by softening fuel prices and declining food inflation.

Considering the low IIP growth and the low GDP growth forecast by the government, the RBI may change its stance from “calibrated tightening” to “neutral”, opening up the possibility of a rate cut in future.

The macros continue to strengthen with India's merchandise trade deficit coming to a 10-month low of $13.08 billion in December as compared with $16.7 billion in November.

Also the country's foreign exchange reserves jumped $2.68 billion, one of the largest increases in recent months, to touch $396.084 billion, as per RBI’s data as on January 11.

However, on the global front, China has indicated more stimulus measures in the near term as a tariff war with the United States took a heavy toll on its trade sector and raised the risk of a sharper economic slowdown.

Also, investors are assessing Brexit options after British lawmakers whitewashed Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to pull out Britain from the European Union.

Going forward, the market will closely watch guidance and management commentary of the companies coming out with their earnings. Here are the stocks we are bullish on:

Apollo Tyres | View Buy | Target Rs 299

Continuing robust demand in TBR, likely completion of the European capex phase in this fiscal coupled with buoyancy in demand augurs well for Apollo’s growth for the next two years.

With the company’s dominant, 29%, market share in TBRs, we believe it will continue its market-share expansion. We expect 15% replacement growth in FY19, and 12% in FY20.

The new passenger-car-tyre plant in Andhra Pradesh (16,000 tyres) is expected to commence production from Q4 FY20 and we expect a scale-up in FY21, full capacity available by FY21.

We expect revenue to clock a 19% CAGR over FY18-20 to `211bn and expect a 12.5% margin in FY20. Accordingly, we expect earnings of `12.22bn, leading to an EPS of `21.2.

We maintain our Buy rating, at a target price of `299 (14x FY20e EPS). The stock is trading at a historical mean multiple of around 10x and we believe it should quote higher given the better prospects in its India business as well as in Europe. Risk: Higher rubber costs.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail | View Buy | Target Rs 239

ABFRL brings together Madura Fashion and Pantaloons Retail. It is the custodian of several icons, including the top fashion brands of India - Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England and other high end brands.

With its operations across segments and a wide retail network, it is appropriately placed, to benefit from India’s growing branded apparel industry.

The company posted a sharp H1 FY19 turnaround with Profit of Rs. 48.3 Cr vs. a Rs. 30.3 Cr net loss a year ago in H1 FY18 due to management initiatives across its various divisions in. Q2 revenue grew 11% YoY to Rs. 2000 Cr. EBITDA, at Rs.142.8 Cr, grew 54% YoY.

Pantaloons’ improved its merchandise, resulting in a higher gross margin and driving profitable growth in Madura Lifestyle brands through extensions and network expansion.

During the quarter, the company added six Pantaloons stores and 59 Madura Lifestyle Brand stores, taking the totals to respectively 288 and 1,897.

We raise our FY19e revenue growth for Madura Lifestyle brands to 9.7% (7.6% earlier). Although Pantaloons’ negative 2% SSSG in H1 FY19 concerns us, we are optimistic about the retailer because of its improving profitability. Its EBIT was `520m, growing 3.7x y/y. We expect overall revenue/ EBITDA CAGRs of 12%/ 25% over FY18-21.

HDFC Bank | View: Buy | Target: Rs 2,420

HDFC Bank is India’s largest private sector lender by assets. Bank has continued to gain market share in key businesses led by digital sourcing and deeper penetration improving product delivery and cost control which has led the bank to reach historic low C/I of 39.9% in Q2FY19.

The management also stated that their pilot experiment of virtual RM, which targeted 1.5mn customers, has witnessed a healthy lift in revenue per customer. They are planning to scale up this platform and target 6mn odd customers. Capacities are in place and investments have been made in people in the past 1 year. This will yield results in coming years.

Further, we expect HDFC Bank to be a major gainer of the current crisis in the NBFC space as it has best-in-class liability franchises along with superior customer outreach across business segments.

Backed by the robust underwriting skills & prudence and the consistent track record of growth and profitability, HDFC Bank Limited is our top pick amongst the private sector banks.

At CMP the stock is trading at 3.8x FY19E book value and 3.1x FY20E book value. We recommend BUY on the stock with a target price of ₹2,420 per share.

The author is vice president - equity advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.