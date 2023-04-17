GTPL Hathway shares crash 11% on Rs 124-million loss in March quarter

Poor earnings drove a sell-off in GTPL Hathway with the scrip plunging 11 percent on April 17.

At 11:55am, shares of the company traded 10.8 percent lower at Rs 100.73 on the BSE.

The company posted a consolidated loss at Rs 124 million in the quarter ended March as against a net profit of Rs 522 million a year ago. Though the revenue was up 13 percent on-year to Rs 7,017 million in the quarter under review.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, its revenue from cable TV business declined marginally but other sales contributed to higher overall sales.

Moneycontrol News