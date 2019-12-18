GST rate hike likely today: market experts say it could spoil the party on D-Street

The GST Council headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to meet on December 18 where it is expected to discuss ways to shore up the government revenues as lower-than-expected collections have led to a delay in compensation payment to States.

The government is weighing suggestions for raising GST rate and cess on various products to meet the revenue shortfall.

How will the likely rate hike bode well for the market?

Experts suggest if the government increases tax rates, it will roil the mood of the market as it will weigh on consumer demand. Besides, it may also have a negative impact on the economic growth of the country which is already reeling under pressure.

"The market will react negatively to any kind of GST rate hike as it will further have an impact on consumer demand. Also, cut in the corporate tax rate but increase in indirect taxes will not bode well with the economic growth over the long-term," said Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

Narendra Solanki, Head of Fundamental Research (Investment Services) and AVP - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, too, believes a rate hike (if rolled out) will not augur well for investor sentiment.

"It depends on what has been changed and for which sectors. So, naturally, any hike pertaining to sectors could impact them negatively in the short-term. Also, it could pose risk to higher inflation numbers in the short-term, especially if 5 percent GST slab is raised as these contain primarily basic needs items like food, clothes, etc.," Solanki said.

Rising food prices pushed retail inflation in November to an over three-year high of 5.54 percent, while industrial sector output shrank for the third month in a row by 3.8 percent in October, indicating a deepening slowdown in the economy.

Media reports suggested the GST Council had sought suggestions from states on review of GST and compensation cess rates on various items, rate calibrations for addressing the inverted duty structure, compliance measures other than those currently under implementation to augment revenue.

Has the market factored in a rate hike?

There has been a strong buzz for quite some time that the GST Council may raise the rates in order to meet its revenue target and experts think the market may have factored it to some extent.

"We think since the expectations of hike in rate is already being built from last few days, the markets may well have priced in some kind of hike," said Solanki of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

He, however, the contours of the hike will be important.

"If there is any change in line with expectations than 18 percent slab could become de-facto primary GST rate as this would then constitute the majority of the items after the hike. Also, we think any move to rationalise and consolidate around one or two major rates should be looked at positively by the markets," Solanki said.

On the other hand, Kulkarni of Reliance Securities believe the market is not factoring any rate hike.

"The news flow from the finance ministry has been mixed and we do not believe that the market is factoring any kind of change in rates," he said.

The GST Council may focus on rationalisations or consolidation of different GST rates into fewer slabs than to raise hikes as the government is aware of the fact that its biggest challange at this juncture is to revive the demand at the ground level and a GST rate hike will be a blow to it.

"We think it's a very risky exercise to guess any changes in GST rates in forthcoming meet as there are lot of variables and then we have different states providing inputs on same. We think we could see some rationalisations or consolidation of different GST rates into just a few slabs," Solanki said.

The Central GST collection fell short of the Budget Estimate by nearly 40 percent during the April-November period of 2019-20, according to government data.

The actual CGST collection during April-November stood at Rs 3,28,365 crore, while the Budget Estimate was Rs 5,26,000 crore for these months.