GST axe on online gaming triggers soul searching, hunt for alternatives

Many netizens applauded the government's move, saying it was a necessary step to dissuade the young generation from wasting their time and money on online games.

‘The house always wins’ is a well-known dictum in the gambling world. In India, however, the saying should be modified – the house may or may not win, but the government always will.

The GST Council's decision to levy 28 percent tax on the full value of online gaming, horse racing and casinos with no distinction between games of skill and chance has sparked an intense debate among stakeholders.

Casino and gaming company stocks were nursing losses of up to 20 percent on July 12 amid industry lamentation that the GST decision will wipe out the sector and lead to job losses.

Curiously, some stock broking counters made smart gains, triggering snide remarks on how these companies will see more users signing up as inveterate gamblers will now look to the stock market for their daily dose of adrenalin.

So will we witness even more action in the small-cap space? Or (shudder), F&O?

Market veteran Ajay Bagga, however, is keeping his fingers crossed.

“F&O hopefully has better screening for KYC, onboarding clients and there is a sophisticated margining system and elaborate risk management structure in place. So only a small segment of online gamers will be qualified to enter the F&O segment, hopefully!,” he told Moneycontrol.

Of course, who will blame online gamers if they do decide to hop on the market bandwagon?

Former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, who recently launched his own fantasy gaming platform Crickpe, was one of the most vocal personalities on Twitter on July 12.

"RIP - Real money gaming industry in India," Grover tweeted. "If the government is thinking people will put in Rs 100 to play on Rs 72 pot entry (28 percent gross GST); and if they win Rs 54 (after platform fees), they will pay 30 percent TDS on that -- for which they will get a free swimming pool in their living room the first monsoon - it's not happening!"

"It was good fun being part of the fantasy gaming industry -- which stands murdered now. $10 billion down the drain in this monsoon," Grover added.

His prescription for the imbroglio?

"Time for startup founders to enter politics and be represented - or this is going to be spate industry after industry," he asserted.

.

Many of his brethren echoed his views.

"We believe this decision by the GST Council is unconstitutional, irrational, and egregious. The decision ignores over 60 years of settled legal jurisprudence and lumps online gaming with gambling activities," said Roland Landers, CEO of All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), a real-money gaming industry body.

AIGF claims to have over 150 members including online gaming companies and game developers across all formats and genres. Among its prominent members include Nazara Technologies, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Gameskraft, Head Digital Works (A23), and Zupee.

'Will wipe out the entire industry', say online gaming cos after GST set at 28%

Landers said this decision will lead to lakhs of job losses and will benefit "anti-national illegal offshore platforms."

Online gaming platforms currently pay 18 percent GST on the platform fees, also known as Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) and not on the full value of the transaction, also known as Contest Entry Amount (CEA).

This is what is rankling a majority of the industry – levying GST on the whole pot, instead of just the platform fees.

Games24x7 co-founder Bhavin Pandya said the tax on CEA creates a hostile environment for legitimate domestic platforms with an "unrealistic tax burden" and is counterintuitive to the measures that the government has taken to promote this sunrise sector.

A few aggrieved startup founders also said they have learned their lesson.

Meanwhile, there were many netizens who also applauded the move, saying it was a necessary step to dissuade the young generation from wasting their time and money on online games. (Ironically, this advice came from many blue-tick account holders on Twitter)

Others said the current heartburn around online gaming was unjustified as many important segments of the economy too come under the 28 percent GST slab, like cement.

Not to mention the sky-high tax burden on two of the most venerable sectors -- cigarettes and alcohol.

As usual, many users rushed online not because they were directly affected but just to fulfill the primordial need to dish out some zingers.

Perhaps there should be GST on flippant tweets next.