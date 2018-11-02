GSK Consumer Healthcare rises over 2% after strong Q2 results

Moneycontrol News

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare rose over 2 percent in early trade after the company reported strong results for the September quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 275.49 crore, up 43.2 percent YoY for the second quarter.

Net sales of the company for the quarter were at Rs 1,271.99 crore, up 14.41 percent jump from the same quarter last year.

GSK Consumer Healthcare is a subsidiary of British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline.

At 0917 hours GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare was quoting at Rs 7,265, up 2.69 percent from the previous close.