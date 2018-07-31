GSFC Q1 net profit up 75%

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFC) today posted a 75 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 70.74 crore during the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on strong sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 40.52 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,795.60 crore during April-June 2018 from Rs 1,189.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses also increased to Rs 1,704.45 crore from Rs 1,137.23 crore in the said period.

The company's shares fell by 1.52 per cent to settle at Rs 116.70 apiece on BSE today.