App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gruh Finance tanks 8% after HDFC offloads stake to meet RBI conditions

HDFC sold Gruh Finance shares to meet RBI conditions for Bandhan Bank merger.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gruh Finance shares plunged 8 percent intraday on May 24 after HDFC sold some stake in March and May this year to meet RBI conditions.

The company was quoting at Rs 314.50, down Rs 13.30, or 4.06 percent on the BSE, at 14:57 hours IST. However, it last three months, it rallied 26 percent.

In a BSE filing, HDFC said it sold more than 4.47 crore equity shares representing 6.10 percent of paid-up capital of Gruh.

of this, 1.22 crore shares sold at an average price of Rs 260.07 on March 28 and 3.25 crore shares at Rs 310.126 per share on May 24.

related news

The Corporation sold Gruh Finance shares to meet RBI conditions for Bandhan Bank merger.

"The Corporation being a shareholder of Gruh is entitled to 14.96 percent of post-amalgamation paid-up capital of Bandhan, based on the share exchange ratio. However, the RBI has directed the Corporation to hold 9.9 percent or less in Bandhan Bank post the merger. The sale reported under the disclosure is a part of said transaction," HDFC said.

In March, the RBI granted its approval for the proposed scheme of amalgamation between Gruh and Bandhan Bank.

Gruh Finance, a housing finance company, reported revenue at Rs 2,062.65 crore for the financial year 2018-19 against Rs 1,687.19 crore in the previous fiscal.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Buzzing Stocks #GRUH Finance #HDFC

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.