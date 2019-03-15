App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Growth story: Leader in consumer lending space, this NBFC rose 60% in 1 year

Anand Rathi initiates coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 3,370 which translates into an upside of another 20 percent from Thursday’s closing of Rs 2808.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Finance is one of the largest players in the rapidly growing consumer finance segment in India and provides interest-free EMI finance options in more than 50 categories.

Anand Rathi initiates coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 3,370 which translates into an upside of another 20 percent from Thursday’s closing of Rs 2,808.

The stock rallied from Rs 1,726.25 on March 15, 2018, to Rs 2,808 on March 14, 2019, which translates into a rally of over 60 percent in last 1 year.

Bajaj Finance has a well-diversified credit portfolio. The company focuses on cross-selling, customer acquisition, systematic expansion in delivery channels (both physical and virtual) and distribution of products through these channels are likely to sustain robust growth in AUM, going forward.

related news

Apart from consumer finance, the company also has substantial business penetration in SME, commercial and rural lending. With housing subsidiary, mortgages are also gaining traction.

image (3)

The company offers wide range of products such as consumer durable loans, digital product loans, lifestyle product loans, 2-wheeler & 3-wheeler loans, salaried personal loans, e-commerce consumer finance, working capital loans, loan to professionals, commercial loans, gold loans, home loans, etc.

The company is growing its customer cross-sell franchise by 25-30 percent every year, said the AnandRathi note.

Bajaj Finance has a leadership position in sector, lower ticket size, consumer durable financing, and lifestyle product financing business along with the diversified nature of its loan portfolio.

“This has allowed the company to register strong AUM growth of over 40 percent CAGR in the past four years at Rs 80,444 crore as on FY18 with asset quality staying under control (GNPA ratio at 1.5%). The net profit in FY11-18 rose at a robust pace of 40 percent CAGR to Rs 2,646 crore as on FY18,” the report added.

In its latest quarterly results, Bajaj Finance reported 54 percent growth in net profit to Rs 1,059 crore led by 41 percent loan growth and net interest margin (NIM) expansion (~50bps to ~12.1%YoY).

The asset quality remains under control with GNPAs and NNPAs at 1.55 percent and 0.62 percent, respectively. Loan growth was largely led by consumer finance segment growing 42 percent on a YoY basis, and 13 percent on a QoQ basis to Rs 43,826 crore.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 10:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Kar ...

Partial Relief for Sreesanth as SC Asks BCCI to Reconsider Life Ban on ...

Shraddha Kapoor Opts Out of Saina Nehwal Biopic, Parineeti Chopra to R ...

'Full House' Fans & Twitter Know Lori Loughlin Dealt with School Admis ...

Mahindra XUV300 Crosses 13,000 Bookings Within a Month of Launching in ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 15 Most Beautiful Red Carpet Looks

Riding on The Popularity of PUBG, The Man Behind The Battle Royale Gam ...

22 Yards Movie Review: This Barun Sobti Film is Skilfully Mounted Exce ...

'BSP-SP Alliance a Conspiracy to Benefit BJP': Savitribai Phule's Take ...

A red traffic signal that proved lucky for many motorists

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

New Zealand police hunt "active shooter" after gunman opens fire at mo ...

British lawmakers overwhelmingly back Brexit delay

Calls for boycott and hiking tariffs on Chinese goods not a solution

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive led by banks, HDFC B ...

Prakash Gaba on March 15: Buy ITC, NBCC, & United Spirits; sell Jet Ai ...

JPMorgan says it expects more more stability in global economy

Rupee extends gaining streak, opens higher at 69.33 a dollar

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Nine dead in shooting at Christchurch's M ...

Photograph movie review: Ritesh Batra’s dramedy fails to replicate T ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Bailout package for debt-ridden BSNL: Keeping Air India and public sec ...

Europa League: Arsenal overcome first-leg deficit to see off Rennes; C ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Masaba Gupta refrains from exerting her rights for alimony, as she hea ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.