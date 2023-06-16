Growth steady, competition intensifying in Indian insurance sector: Nuvama

Insurance Sector

The Indian insurance sector is witnessing intensifying competition while the growth in the sector remains steady, according to a recent report on the general Insurance sector by Nuvama.

“For May-23, the two largest segments, motor and health, continue to grow at a steady pace. Motor (total) grew 23.2 percent YoY, while retail health grew 17.6 percent YoY. FY24TD, ICICI General Insurance (ICICIGI) has seen a 198bp dent in motor market-share, while Star Health (STARHEAL) maintains leadership in retail health,” it said.

The report further discussed that, “within motor, growth for the own damage (OD) segment improved to 27.2 percent YoY, while the third party (TP) segment continues growing steadily at 20.6 percent YoY. Health segment growth was driven by group health (+32.4 percent YoY), and retail health (+17.6 percent YoY). We retain our positive stance on retail health and keep a eye on competitive intensity in the motor segment.”

Important Takeaways

On segmental basis, the motor segment showed robust growth in gross direct premium, “Motor (total) GDPI grew 23.1 percent YoY in May-23. Public/private insurers’ motor GDPI grew 22.8 percent/23.4 percent YoY. Within motor, own damage (OD) segment’s growth improved to 27.2 percent YoY, with public sector insurers taking the lead and growing 39.5 percent YoY; private insurers grew only 23.7 percent YoY. Growth within motor’s third party (TP) segment held steady at 20.6 percent YoY – public-sector/private insurers grew 15.7 percent YoY/23.1 percent YoY.”

Within private insurers, several small-mid-sized insurers’ growth – ranged 35–55 percent YoY – and outpaced the industry. “Acko’s growth decelerated to 23 percent YoY; GoDigit, growing 63.7 percent YoY, continues to capture share.”

“We believe competitive intensity reigns high and private insurers are picking up greater share in motor third party segment while forgoing motor own damage line share. ICICIGI’s motor growth print stood at just 6.5 percent YoY,” as per the report.

Whereas the health segment showed over 20 percent growth in retail gross direct premium, “Health segment registered 21.1 percent YoY growth in GDPI with retail/group health growing at 17.6 percent/32.4 percent YoY.”

Further, “within retail health for FY24TD, STARHEAL continues to maintain its market share at 30.9 percent (+26bp YoY), while ICICIGI’s market share growth remains flattish YoY at 3.1 percent (+15bp YoY). For ICICIGI, overall health segment GDPI for FY24TD has grown 43.1 percent YoY on the back of strong performance in group-health segment, which grew 48.5 percent YoY; retail health has grown 24.1 percent YoY.”

Stock Price Targets of Nuvama

ICICI General Insurance

For May-23, motor own damage delivered growth of 11.4 percent YoY, while motor third party grew just 2.0 percent YoY; “For FY24TD ICICIGI’s total motor market share has declined 198bp YoY to 9.7 percent. We maintain ‘HOLD’ with a target price of INR 1,200.”

Star Health Insurance

For May-23 GDPI grew 16.2 percent YoY as retail health grew 15.1 percent YoY. “Star Health Insurance continues to focus on the high growth retail segment and has maintained its market leadership position of 30.9 percent, +26bp YoY market share for FY24TD. STARHEAL is not rated.”