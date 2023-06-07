Growth pangs to continue for specialty chemicals, says Nuvama Institutional Equities

Representative Image

Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities anticipates growth to continue to moderate for specialty chemical players in the first half of the current fiscal as demand weakens and softening of raw material prices leads to the liquidation of inventory.

"While demand for specialty chemicals catering to agrochem innovators such as PI Industries and SRF remains strong while players catering to generic molecules witness weakness as supplies from China increases," the broking firm said in a report on June 7.

There are multiple headwinds that are keeping growth away from specialty chemical companies. Even though agrochem demand remains robust, SRF, PI Industries and Gujarat Fluorochemicals have given a weak commentary on softening gas prices.

Players that operate in the commodity segment like Aarti Industries, Deepak Nitrite and Jubilant Ingrevia have also complained of weak demand from industry-end users. They expect a pick-up in demand only in the second half of FY24.

FMCG-led players like Galaxy Surfactants and Fine Organics are also struggling with a similar trend. Regardless of the strong domestic demand, these companies are still facing export challenges in the US and European markets amid the inflationary scenario and inventory liquidation.

Nuvama still has hopes intact for the sector's growth prospects. The firm believes growth sustained on capital expenditure plans will lead to a demand revival in FY25, while current valuations are also reasonable and limits more downside.

"We are confident of strong growth in PI Industries and Galaxy Surfactants – each rated ‘buy’. Meanwhile, compelling valuations of Aarti Industries and Jubilant Ingrevia also offer attractive entry levels, in our view," the firm said in the report.

Shedding light on the earnings report card for specialty chemical companies, Nuvama saw sluggish growth in the fourth quarter as sales/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew a mere 6 percent each on-year.

Within the specialty chemical sector, Fine Organics and SRF posted highest EBITDA margins at 34 percent and 25 percent, respectively, which Nuvama believes will moderate going forward.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​