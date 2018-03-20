Growth issues in India are temporary in nature: Citi Private Bank

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ken Peng, Asia Pacific Investment Strategist at Citi Private Bank shared his views and readings on India and global markets.

Peng said that India has not delivered on lofty earnings expectations.

According to him, earnings outlook, fiscal and current account worries leading to India’s underperformance.

He further said that we believe growth issues in India are temporary in nature.

Talking about trade situation, he said there is room for negotiation between US and China on trade tariffs.

We do not expect a full-blown trade war between US and China, he added.