GRM Overseas locked in 5% upper circuit as operations commence

Shares of GRM Overseas were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit on April 9 following commencement of plant operation.

The stock has been a consistent gainer after March 25, rising 44.5 percent till April 9. However, it had fallen more than 40 percent in the last four months.

At 1050 hours IST, it was trading at Rs 171.95 on the BSE, up Rs 8.15 or 4.98 percent. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 63.44 crore.

The basmati rice maker on April 8 in its BSE filing said the plant operators have been restarted.

The company is equipped with three milling plants, each having a capacity of 20 tons per hour. It sells basmati rice under its brands - Himalaya, Jaipure and 7 Express.

To ensure the safety of employees and workmen, the company had temporarily shut down the operations of plants situated at various states and closed down all the offices and warehouses from March 30.