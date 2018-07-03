Greenply Industries up 5% post commercial production starts at Andhra unit

Shares of Greenply Industries added 5.6 percent intraday Tuesday after company commenced commercial production at Andhra unit.

The company has commenced commercial production of medium density fibreboard (MDF) on July 1, at its manufacturing unit situated at Routhu Suramala, Thottambedu, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

At 09:51 hrs Greenply Industries was quoting at Rs 232.65, up Rs 2.35, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 401.05 and 52-week low Rs 225.60 on 10 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.99 percent below its 52-week high and 3.13 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil