Greenlam Industries jumps 7% on expansion of laminates manufacturing capacity

Shares of Greenlam Industries rallied 7 percent intraday on September 12 after the manufacturing capacity of laminates was expanded.

The company expanded its manufacturing capacity of laminates at Nalagarh unit, Himachal Pradesh, to manufacture additional 1.6 million laminates sheets per annum.

Now the expanded capacity is operational, it said.

With this expansion, the installed capacity for laminates has become 15.62 million laminate sheets per annum, it added.

Greenlam said the expansion has the potential to generate revenue of Rs 125 crore per annum on full capacity utilisation.