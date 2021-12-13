MARKET NEWS

Greenlam Industries board approves stock split in 5:1 ratio

Shares of the company had zoomed 18 percent on November 26 when the company said in a regulatory filing that it would consider stock split in a board meeting on December 13

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
Greenlam Industries board approves 5:1 stock split

Shares of Greenlam Industries steadied in trade on December 13 after the board approved a stock split in 5:1 ratio, which means every shareholder would get five shares for each share held.


The company said in a regulatory filing that the rationale behind the stock split was to encourage wider participation of retail investors by making the equity shares more affordable and to enhance the liquidity of equity shares.


A stock split refers to splitting the face value of shares, in which the number of shares of the company increases but the market cap stays the same. The existing shares are split after the process, but the underlying value remains unchanged. As the number of shares increases, the price-per-share goes down.


After the split, Greenlam Industries will have 15 crore shares each of face value Re 1, as against 3 crore shares of face value of Rs 5.

Close

It is expected to complete the stock split within three months.


In another regulatory filing, the company said, the board of its subsidiary Greenlam South Limited approved a proposal to set up a greenfield project for manufacturing particle board and allied products at its Nellore plant in Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to require an investment of Rs 600 crore and will be operationalised by the fourth quarter of FY24.


It also approved a plan to enhance the capacity of the greenfield laminate project being set up at the plant from 1.5 million laminate sheets per board to 3.5 million laminate sheets per board annually, expected to be operationalised by FY23. It has raised its investment requirement for the capacity expansion to Rs 225 crore from Rs 175 crore announced earlier.

After falling to an intraday low of Rs 1,655 on the BSE, the stock gained 1.3 percent to trade at Rs 1,709 at 2:40pm.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Greenlam Industries #stock spilt
first published: Dec 13, 2021 02:55 pm

