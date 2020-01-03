Green shoots in trade, global settlements and credit mobilisation to keep markets buoyant

Ravi Kataria

The global markets failed to find a major bubble across asset classes and turned positive in 2019 with gains topping 20-30 percent across all major economies. Broader breadth remained weak across sectors with bigger companies gaining as smaller ones failed to keep up with innovation, changes and an altering end markets’ regulatory environment.

In 2020, base valuations are expected to remain stretched for major economies including India, with an exception of Chinese markets. The premium is mainly due to stall in the rise of interest rates. We are anticipating, Central banks can kick in again with hawkish stance towards fourth quarter of 2020 or first half of 2021. Hence, there can be still

upside in global equities with trade war, Brexit issues expected to see the light of the day or partial resolution.

We are long on commodities backing industrial, automotive manufacturing, including lead, copper and aluminum as manufacturing index expected to pick up at a faster pace. Debt markets are expected to see the unwinding of positions among European offerings (sovereign and corporate) and continue to maintain levels in the Indian debt market.

Indian Markets

Amidst the broad slowdown in the economy resulted mainly due to the steps taken for turning it towards formalization (GST, Cashless). There have been few green shoots and a slightly delayed, however, important recognition from the government reflected in the steps taken in the recent months including a huge cut in corporate tax rates. We have also noticed increased port activity including a marginal pick up in capital goods shipments alongside trading activity.

The government is expected to work on the demand side of economics with rate cuts for individuals in the upcoming Budget. These steps along with lower interest rates, NBFCs looking to raise capital from outside India, development of P2P platforms should be in reviving of retail spending and credit.

We are positive on technology and batteries related to automobiles revolving around electric cars, clean energy, infra inputs including cement, steel, select mid-size banks, telecom and commodity majors.

FIIs have been largely value buyers in the past couple of years, typically major buying around 10,000-10500 levels of Nifty pre-corporate tax cuts and at around 11000-11400 levels post tax cuts. The buying continues to be mainly in top bourses. These levels will change only if there is substantial upside to economic growth. The banking credit to corporates has to revive mainly from the PSU banks in order to release liquidity in the system.

PSU Mergers is a step in that direction; however, it would take time before they start churning out new projects due to compliances and complex

closures of these transactions.

We are anticipating, FIIs to continue with their positional strategy at least for the first half of 2020, within the range of 11,400 to 12,700 levels.

State Elections

The upset in government formation post Maharashtra elections doesn’t augur well for large Infra projects at least in the shorter term. BoT, Hybrid Annuity projects with major capital infusions can see delayed execution and hence non-viability of the projects.

Infra investors including that of real estate require government assurances and a stable environment. Going forward, if the current dispensation continues to lose states then attracting new flows and subsequent sluggishness can be seen mainly in the infra and real estate space.

Nifty Earnings

Our valuations have remained stretched now for almost 3-4 years in anticipation of higher earnings growth amidst stable government, reforms, supply side built up. However, due to the high cost of capital among MSMEs, employment creation and subsequent retail demand have been weak.

Typically, any major formalization exercise takes up 5-7 years

involving change in habits, taxation structures. However, here we are anticipating the process of formalization nearing its rear end with masses getting used to new indirect taxes alongside banking preferences for transaction making. This alongside major government boost in an upcoming budget should allow room for some pick up in demand.

We are anticipating, corporate tax cuts to add 12 percent plus real growth to add another 9 percent in Nifty EPS growth in CY2020. On CY2020 EPS estimates, Nifty is trading at a premium of 19 percent of its historical average at P/E of 21.7x.

The author is Founder and Managing Director of the Investment Imperative Group