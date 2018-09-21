App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gravita India rises nearly 9% after co expands production capacity at Chittoor plant

The production from Chittoor plant will cater the needs of PP/HDPE moulding & fiber industries globally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Gravita India rose nearly 9 percent intraday Friday after company expanded its production capacity of Chittoor plant.

The company has expanded the capacity of its existing plant located at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh by installing new washing line and PPCP Granules extrusion lines which is having annual capacity or 4,800 MTPA.

The production from said plant will cater the needs of PP/HDPE moulding & fiber industries globally.

At present company is utilizing full capacity or its existing plastic plant and after the said expansion the capacity of Chittoor plant in plastic segment will be 6,000 MTPA, company said in press release.

The company has invested Rs 171 lakh partly by way of leasing and partly from its internal accruals for the said expansion.

Further after the above expansion the total capacity of Chittoor plant in lead and plastic segment will be 34,000 MTPA. The company expects an EBITDA of approximately Rs 200 lakh per annum from the said expansion, it said further.

At 09:57 hrs Gravita India was quoting at Rs 106.80, up Rs 6.60, or 6.59 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 10:05 am

