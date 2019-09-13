App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gravita India jumps 5% after increase in production of lead recycling plant in Ghana

The group has invested approximately Rs 21 crore from internal accruals for setting up the plant in Ghana.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gravita India rallied 5 percent intraday on September 13 after it said that its lead recycling subsidiary in Ghana had doubled its production capacity.

The stock has gained 25 percent in the last one month. It was quoting at Rs 47.45, up Rs 2.25, or 4.98 percent, on the BSE at 1231 hours.

Gravita India informed exchanges that its step-down subsidiary, Recyclers Ghana, in west Africa had enhanced the production capacity of its lead recycling plant from 6,000 MTPA to 12,000 MTPA.

Close

The group has invested around Rs 21 crore from its internal accruals for setting up of this recycling plant, the company said.

related news

The production from the plant would provide strategic advantage to the company to cater to the European and US markets, it added.

Gravita said this plant would help the company to save the logistics cost, which would reduce the working capital cycle of the company, resulting in better margins.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gravita India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.