you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gravita India hits 52-week low on termination of contract worth Rs 300cr

The contract terminated due to some management and financial issues at the end of Kyen Resources Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Gravita India touched 52-week low of Rs 69.50, slips 9 percent intraday Monday as order worth Rs 300 crore has been terminated.

The order for supply of 18,000 MT of Pure Lead and Lead Bullion worth Rs 300 crore from Kyen Resources Pte., Singapore could not be completed and the contract entered with them has been terminated due to some management and financial issues at the end of Kyen Resources Pte. Ltd., Singapore, company said in release.

Till date the company has supplied approximately 3,800 MT of material to Kyen Resources and company has planned to divert the remaining supply of 14,200 MT to some other customers.

The management of the company is of the view that termination of above contract will not have any material impact on the financials of the company as the company is already having an order book of approximately Rs 260 crore in hand for lead, aluminium and plastic products.

At 10:56 hrs Gravita India was quoting at Rs 71.25, down Rs 5.40, or 7.05 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 11:06 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

