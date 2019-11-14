Grasim reports Q2 standalone profit at Rs 526.5 crore, operating margin dips 740bps

Aditya Birla Group company Grasim Industries has reported standalone profit at Rs 526.5 crore during the July-September period against loss of Rs 1,187 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 2,283.35 crore due to loss on the fair value of investments in Vodafone India.

Standalone revenue from operations de-grew by 6.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,797.4 crore in the quarter ended September 2019.

Grasim's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 38.8 percent to Rs 659.3 crore and margin dipped 740bps to 13.7 percent compared to year-ago.

Numbers missed analyst estimates on November 14. Revenue was expected at Rs 4,880 crore for the quarter and EBITDA was estimated at Rs 799 crore with margin at 16.4 percent, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF) segment reported strong operating performance with production and sales grew by 8 percent and 5 percent YoY basis to 148 KT and 142 KT respectively, the company said. Profitability was impacted on a YoY basis due to the fall in domestic realisation and an increase in imports from China, it added.

The impact of weakening input costs (pulp prices) will reflect in the subsequent quarters, the company said.

VSF's revenue during September quarter declined 6.7 percent YoY to Rs 2,431 crore and EBITDA dropped 34 percent to Rs 381 crore YoY.

Revenue from the caustic soda and specialty chemicals businesses slipped by 16.4 percent YoY to Rs 1,347 crore and its EBITDA plunged 40 percent to Rs 273 crore in the quarter ended September 2019. These were impacted by lower sales volume and sharp fall in the realisation, Grasim said in its BSE filing.

Tax expenses for the quarter at Rs 124.5 crore were higher compared to Rs 16 crore reported in the same period for the previous fiscal.