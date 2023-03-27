Grasim Industries buys leasehold rights of 220 acres land parcel to set up manufacturing units

Grasim Industries has acquired leasehold rights to approximately 220 acres from Century Textiles and Industries for Rs 254.70 crore.

This acquisition will allow Grasim Industries to set up manufacturing facilities in the future, and the land parcel is located at the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation's Vilayat Industrial Estate in Bharuch district, Gujarat.

“The said transaction has been completed today i.e. 24th March 2023 and is not a related party transaction,” Grasim Industries said in an exchange notification on Friday, March 24.

At 10:13 am, shares of the company were trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 1,607.65 on the BSE. The scrip has shot up 249 percent in the past three years but is down 7 percent YTD.

Moneycontrol News