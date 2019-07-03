App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Graphite India shares gain 3% on closure of operations at Bengaluru plant

Karnataka State Government granted permission to close the plant and accordingly allowed the closure application filed by the company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Graphite India shares rallied 2.7 percent intraday on July 3 after the company closed its operations at Bengaluru plant.

The company informed exchanges, on July 2, that Karnataka State Government granted permission to close the plant and accordingly allowed the closure application filed by the company.

In April, Board of Directors had decided to permanently close operations in the Bengaluru plant in Whitefield.

The stock was quoting at Rs 335.50, up Rs 6.95, or 2.12 percent on the BSE at 1218 hours IST.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 12:34 pm

