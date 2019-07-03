Graphite India shares gain 3% on closure of operations at Bengaluru plant

4. HEG | Sales growth in March 2018: 53.37% | June: 22.82% | September: 13% | HEG manufactures graphite electrodes, which are used by manufacturers of steel.

Graphite India shares rallied 2.7 percent intraday on July 3 after the company closed its operations at Bengaluru plant.

The company informed exchanges, on July 2, that Karnataka State Government granted permission to close the plant and accordingly allowed the closure application filed by the company.

In April, Board of Directors had decided to permanently close operations in the Bengaluru plant in Whitefield.

The stock was quoting at Rs 335.50, up Rs 6.95, or 2.12 percent on the BSE at 1218 hours IST.