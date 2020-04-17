App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Graphite India locked in upper circuit as Satpur plant resumes operations

Graphite India resumed partial work at the plant on April 16.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
3. Graphite India | Sales growth in March 2018: 29.92% | June: 46.59% | September: 13% | Graphite India is the pioneer in India for manufacture of graphite electrodes as well as carbon and graphite speciality products.
3. Graphite India | Sales growth in March 2018: 29.92% | June: 46.59% | September: 13% | Graphite India is the pioneer in India for manufacture of graphite electrodes as well as carbon and graphite speciality products.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Graphite India share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit intraday on April 17 after the company announced resuming partial operations at Satpur plant.

The stock was trading at Rs 197, up 9.35, or 4.98 percent, on the BSE at 1239 hours. The stock has rallied 85 percent since March 24 after falling 67 percent in the previous two months.

The company on April 16 told the BSE that it had started partial manufacturing operations at its graphite electrode plant in Satpur, Nashik, Maharashtra, engaging minimum labour.

Close
"The company is taking adequate measures to protect its employees/ labourers," it said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Graphite India

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.