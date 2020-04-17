Graphite India locked in upper circuit as Satpur plant resumes operations

Graphite India resumed partial work at the plant on April 16.
Graphite India share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit intraday on April 17 after the company announced resuming partial operations at Satpur plant.
The stock was trading at Rs 197, up 9.35, or 4.98 percent, on the BSE at 1239 hours. The stock has rallied 85 percent since March 24 after falling 67 percent in the previous two months.
The company on April 16 told the BSE that it had started partial manufacturing operations at its graphite electrode plant in Satpur, Nashik, Maharashtra, engaging minimum labour.
