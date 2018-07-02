Graphite India, HEG locked at 5% upper circuit after Macquarie initiates coverage

Graphite India and HEG shares prices were locked at 5 percent upper circuit each for the second consecutive session after Macquarie initiated coverage on both.

At 15:00 hours IST, Graphite share was quoting at Rs 882.05 and HEG at Rs 3,477.05 on the BSE.

The global brokerage house has initiated coverage with an Outperform call on both stocks, with a target price at Rs 1,260 and Rs 4,810 per share, respectively.

On Graphite India, it said the market should remain tight with constraints across the supply chain.

It expects current price strength & margins to sustain for longer and forecasts 267 percent YoY growth in EPS FY19e, the global research house said, adding the company with 12 percent global market share is well placed.

On HEG, Macquarie said the company with 10 percent global market share is on solid footing and expects 147 percent YoY growth in EPS FY19e.

Despite 8x surge in the stock in 1-year, structural lift is not fully appreciated, it feels.

The main business of HEG is graphite which accounts for 80 percent of the revenue.