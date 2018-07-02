App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Graphite India, HEG locked at 5% upper circuit after Macquarie initiates coverage

On HEG, Macquarie said the company with 10 percent global market share is on solid footing and expects 147 percent YoY growth in EPS FY19e.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Graphite India and HEG shares prices were locked at 5 percent upper circuit each for the second consecutive session after Macquarie initiated coverage on both.

At 15:00 hours IST, Graphite share was quoting at Rs 882.05 and HEG at Rs 3,477.05 on the BSE.

The global brokerage house has initiated coverage with an Outperform call on both stocks, with a target price at Rs 1,260 and Rs 4,810 per share, respectively.

On Graphite India, it said the market should remain tight with constraints across the supply chain.

It expects current price strength & margins to sustain for longer and forecasts 267 percent YoY growth in EPS FY19e, the global research house said, adding the company with 12 percent global market share is well placed.

On HEG, Macquarie said the company with 10 percent global market share is on solid footing and expects 147 percent YoY growth in EPS FY19e.

Despite 8x surge in the stock in 1-year, structural lift is not fully appreciated, it feels.

The main business of HEG is graphite which accounts for 80 percent of the revenue.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Graphite India #HEG

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.