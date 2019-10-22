App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India zooms 14% after Q2 profit of Rs 96 cr, USFDA nod for allergy drug

The stock has zoomed 24 percent in the last three months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Granules India zoomed over 14 percent intraday on October 22 after the pharmaceutical company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 96 crore against 60.3 crore YoY. The company’s consolidated revenue jumped 20.4 percent at Rs 699.5 crore against Rs 581 crore YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA was up 42.9 percent at Rs 143.6 crore against Rs 100.5 crore YoY, while consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 20.5 percent against 17.3 percent YoY.

Also, the USFDA approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application filed by Granules India for Fexofenadine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 60 mg and 180 mg (OTC). It is the bioequivalent of Allegra Allergy Tablets, 60 mg and 180 mg, of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC, the company told BSE.

Close
The stock has witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.39 times and has zoomed 24 percent in the last three months. At 1312 hours, Granules India was quoting at Rs 116.20, up Rs 14.70, or 14.48 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 116.35.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #buzzing stock #Granules India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.