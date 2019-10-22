Granules India zooms 14% after Q2 profit of Rs 96 cr, USFDA nod for allergy drug

Shares of Granules India zoomed over 14 percent intraday on October 22 after the pharmaceutical company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 96 crore against 60.3 crore YoY. The company’s consolidated revenue jumped 20.4 percent at Rs 699.5 crore against Rs 581 crore YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA was up 42.9 percent at Rs 143.6 crore against Rs 100.5 crore YoY, while consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 20.5 percent against 17.3 percent YoY.

Also, the USFDA approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application filed by Granules India for Fexofenadine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 60 mg and 180 mg (OTC). It is the bioequivalent of Allegra Allergy Tablets, 60 mg and 180 mg, of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC, the company told BSE.