Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India up 4% on USFDA approval for Ranitidine tablets

The company is intend to commercialise this product shortly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Granules India gained 4.7 percent intraday Thursday as company received USFDA (US Food & Drug Administration) approval for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by company for Ranitidine Tablets USP, 150 mg and 150 mg Cool Mint (OTC).

The approved ANDA is the bioequivalent to reference listed drug (RLD) of maximum strength Zantac Tablets, 150 mg, of Sanofi-aventis US LLC.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 150.50 and 52-week low Rs 71.75 on 15 January, 2018 and 05 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.86 percent below its 52-week high and 61.81 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:16 hrs Granules India was quoting at Rs 116.10, up Rs 4.30, or 3.85 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 02:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

