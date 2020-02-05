Granules India share price jumps 5% on USFDA nod for antiviral medicine

Share price of pharma company Granules India jumped 5 percent intraday on February 5 after the company received USFDA approval for Valganciclovir Hydrochloride for oral solution.

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Limited for Valganciclovir Hydrochloride for Oral Solution, 50 mg/mL. It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Valcyte for Oral Solution, 50 mg/mL, of Roche Palo Alto LLC, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Valganciclovir Hydrochloride solution is an antiviral medication used to treat cytomegalovirus infections.

The company on February 4 said it has divested its entire stake in Granules-Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Limited, a joint venture company located in China. Last year, Granules India had intimated about the divestment of the entire stake of the JV company for a total consideration of RMB 109 million (around Rs 110.8 crore).

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers have a buy recommendation on Granules with a target price of Rs 181. It expects revenue and PAT CAGRs of nearly 17 percent and 25 percent, respectively, over FY19-22. At the current market price, the stock trades at 8 times FY22E EPS of Rs 18.

Domestic brokerage firm Sharekhan by BNP Paribas has maintained a positive view on the stock with an upside potential of 12-15 percent.

At 10:48 hrs, Granules India was quoting at Rs 153.35, up Rs 7.40, or 5.07 percent.It has touched an intraday high of Rs 154.50 and an intraday low of Rs 147.20.