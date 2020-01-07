App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India, Glenmark Pharma rally 3% on drug approvals from USFDA

Granules India got the nod for a painkiller, while Glenmark got it for Deferasirox tablets used in the treatment for chronic iron overload syndrome.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Granules India and Glenmark Pharma share prices rallies nearly 3 percent in the morning trade on January 7 on receiving approvals from the US health regulator for new drugs.


Granules India, with a market capitalisation of Rs 3,100 crore, got the US Food and Drug Administration’s nod for Acetaminophen tablet, a painkiller.


Glenmark Pharma got the clearance for Deferasirox tablets, reported CNBC-TV18. Deferasirox is used in the treatment of chronic iron overload syndrome.

Granules India was quoting at Rs 123.65, up Rs 3.15, or 2.61 percent, and Glenmark was up Rs 7.35, or 2.16 percent, at Rs 347 on the BSE at 0947 hours.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 10:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Glenmark Pharma #Granules India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.