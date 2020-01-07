Granules India, Glenmark Pharma rally 3% on drug approvals from USFDA

Granules India and Glenmark Pharma share prices rallies nearly 3 percent in the morning trade on January 7 on receiving approvals from the US health regulator for new drugs.

Granules India, with a market capitalisation of Rs 3,100 crore, got the US Food and Drug Administration’s nod for Acetaminophen tablet, a painkiller.

Glenmark Pharma got the clearance for Deferasirox tablets, reported CNBC-TV18. Deferasirox is used in the treatment of chronic iron overload syndrome.

Granules India was quoting at Rs 123.65, up Rs 3.15, or 2.61 percent, and Glenmark was up Rs 7.35, or 2.16 percent, at Rs 347 on the BSE at 0947 hours.