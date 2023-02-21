 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GR Infra fails to hold on to early gains after Rs 3,613-crore orders

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for two ropeway projects in Uttarakhand— from Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govind Ghat-Ghangria-Hemkund Sahib project

The shares of GR Infraprojects surged five percent in the morning trade on February 21 after it announced that it bagged Rs 3,613 crore orders but slipped into the red soon after on likely profit booking.

At 10.06 am, the shares of the infrastructure company were trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 1,146.25 on the BSE.

The company said it had emerged as the lowest bidder for two tenders invited by National Highways Logistics Management Ltd.

The project worth Rs 1,875 crore-project is for developing, operating and maintaining a ropeway from Gaurikund to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. It also won a Rs 1,738 crore bid for the development, operation and maintenance of a ropeway from Govind Ghat-Ghangria-Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand.