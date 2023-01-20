 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

GPT Infraprojects up 8% on Rs 270-crore order win

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

GPT Infraprojects is likely to be closely tracked in the runup to the Budget 2023, as market participants say that railway-focussed companies can benefit from announcements related to the sector

REUTERS/Amit Dave - RTSCZAY

The shares of GPT Infraprojects jumped as much as 8 percent on January 20 after the company announced that it secured an order of around Rs 270 crore, the second big contract this week.

The company has been asked by Bridge & Roof Company Ltd to build a rail flyover between Allahabad and Bamrauli in Uttar Pradesh.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.

Earlier this week, the company got a Rs 216-crore order from Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd for the construction of extensions of the Ghatkopar Cable Stayed Road overbridge connecting LBS Road junction and Eastern Expressway Junction in Mumbai.

The Kolkata-based infrastructure player, GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group.

The company made inroads into the infrastructure segment in 2004 and is now an established railways-focused player. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways.