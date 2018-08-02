GPT Infraprojects rises 8% on order win worth Rs 362.16 crore

Shares of GPT Infraprojects rose more than 8 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company received an order worth Rs 362.16 crore.

Chief Project Manager – 1, Rail Vikas Nigam, Varanasi has awarded the project to the company, which will get completed in 24 months.

The project includes construction of roadbed, viaduct, major and minor bridges, RUBs, ROBs, track linking and general electrical works at both the approaches of rail cum road bridge at Ghazipur in connection with construction of new BG Line from Mau to Tarighat in Varanasi division of NE Railway and Danapur division of EC Railway in Uttar Pradesh.

The 38th annual general meeting of the company will be held on August 21, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 247.25 and 52-week low Rs 119.05 on 16 January, 2018 and 27 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.11 percent below its 52-week high and 30.62 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:38 hrs GPT Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 157.50, up Rs 6.10, or 4.03 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil