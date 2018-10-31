App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

GPPL Q2 net profit jumps 25 pc to Rs 55 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 44.2 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) reported a 25 percent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 55.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 44.2 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

During the July-September quarter, the company's total income also rose to Rs 186 crore from Rs 163 crore during the same period a year ago.

Its expenses were at Rs 100.9 crore during the said quarter, higher from Rs 94 crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal, the company said.

Shares of the company on October 31 ended 1.18 percent up at Rs 100.30 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 09:01 pm

tags #Gujarat Pipavav Port #Nifty #Results #Sensex

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.