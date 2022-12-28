 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Govt's manufacturing push not yielding results; FDI continues to chase less-complicated services sector'

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST

India Ratings and Research also said a bulk of the foreign direct investment (FDI) in manufacturing is not greenfield or fresh investments which should otherwise be the aspirational aspect.

Despite the Narendra Modi government's high-octane push to boost manufacturing through the 'Make in India' initiative, foreign investors continue to chase bets in the services sector, a domestic rating agency said on Wednesday.

"... despite the government's effort to attract more investments in the manufacturing sector through 'Make in India' campaign, the FDI inflow is still tilted in favour of the services sector," the rating agency said.

"... this could be because doing business in the services sector is less complicated than doing business in the manufacturing sector in India," the agency, an arm of Fitch Ratings, said.

It said services sector FDI increased to $153.01 billion in the services sector from April 2014 to March 2022 from $80.51 billion from April 2000 to March 2014, while the increase in manufacturing was less fast at $94.32 billion as against $77.11 billion.

The agency reminded that in 2014, India launched a flagship programme called 'Make in India' to facilitate investments across sectors, but with a special focus to build a world-class manufacturing sector and followed it up with the PLI scheme across 14 manufacturing sectors.