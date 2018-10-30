App
Markets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to sell 3% stake in CIL, floor price at Rs 266 a share

The two-day offer for sale (OFS) will open on October 31 for institutional bidders. Retail investors, who can bid for the OFS on November 1, will get an additional 5 percent discount.

PTI
The government will sell 3 percent stake in Coal India (CIL) for Rs 266 a share through OFS route on October 31, which may fetch the exchequer Rs 5,000 crore, according to sources.

The government will offer an additional 6 percent stake in case of over-subscription, sources said.

If the entire 9 percent stake in CIL could be sold off, then it could fetch the government about Rs 15,000 crore.

The floor price of Rs 266 a share is at a discount of nearly 4 percent or Rs 11 a share over the closing price of CIL scrip on the NSE.

The government had last sold 10 percent stake in CIL through an OFS in January 2015. It had then mopped up about Rs 23,000 crore.

The government currently holds 78.32 percent stake in Coal India.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 06:18 pm

tags #Coal India #India #Market news

