Govt to introduce policies to encourage builders to build more housing stock

Tridhaatu Realty & Infra

The Central Government can support the real estate sector by streamlining industry friendly policies that will help in alleviating the pain points of the industry.

We need a more simplified process of getting online approvals from various government bodies like Ministry of Environment, civil aviation and GST. Getting approvals from central agencies is time consuming resulting in delay and escalation of cost to project. This delay also hampers economic growth. We request for a more simplified online approval process where delay is minimized and can be done at one go.

Presently, under-construction properties are levied a GST of 12% which puts a strain on the finances of a home buyer as he is already burdened with stamp duty charges. Having a single GST rate of 5% will simplify the process, encourage better compliance and collections for the government and improve market sentiments.

Though the government has introduced a slew of policies for better transparency within the realty sector, we still have a long way to go in terms of realizing that dream of providing shelter for all Indians. For that to happen the government will need to introduce policies that directly encourage the builders to build more pocket friendly housing stock.

We have seen resurgence in the Mumbai residential property market with increased sales happening mainly in the affordable and mid housing segment of the market towards the second half of 2018.

In order to promote affordable housing, the government needs to give more incentives like income tax benefits for development of EWS, LIG and MIG housing. Subsuming stamp duty into SGST will be a big boost to the flagging industry.

This will spur developers to get into this space in a bigger way by creating more housing for the lower end segments thus reducing the gap between demand and supply. Also, the government should not levy GST on the affordable housing segment so that benefits are passed directly to the end user. This translates into a lower cost making it more affordable to the target segment of home buyers.

This push in the affordable housing segment will continue to drive demand and supply and will be the key growth driver for residential sector going forward.

‘Housing for All’, introduction of RERA and GST are some good initiatives taken by the government. These have the potential to bring in more transparency and accountability, increase affordable housing for the masses, tax compliance, and creation of better infrastructure and improve market sentiments.

The real estate sector is the second largest employment generator after agriculture and many ancillary industries depend upon it for their sustenance. A robust realty sector will reflect in a healthier economy for the country.