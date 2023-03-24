Govt to exercise green shoe option for HAL's OFS after robust response

Hindustan Aeronautics (Representative image)

The Finance Ministry on Thursday decided to exercise the green shoe option after the offer-for-sale of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) received a robust response, with the issue subscribed 4.5 times on day one. This will allow the government to offer more shares for sale than initially planned.

The OFS comprised a base issue size of 1.75 percent or 58.51 lakh shares, with an option to retain over-subscription of an equal quantum. Exercising its green shoe option will allow the government to put an additional 58.5 lakh shares on the table, bringing the total offer size to 117,000 lakh shares.

"Offer for Sale (OFS) of government shares in HAL got great response on day one. Issue subscribed 4.5 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors. Govt has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get chance to bid tomorrow," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

The government on Wednesday proposed to sell up to a 3.5 percent stake in HAL at a floor price of Rs 2,450 a share, if fully subscribed, the OFS would fetch about Rs 2,800 crore to the exchequer.

On the first day of OFS, shares of HAL closed 4.87 percent down at Rs 2,497.40 each on BSE. At 9:54 am, the stock was up 3.5 percent at Rs 2,584 on the BSE on March 24.

The floor price is at a discount of around 6.7 percent over the closing share price of HAL on BSE.

The government currently holds 75.15 percent of HAL, which is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Defence Ministry.

The proceeds from HAL OFS would add up to the government's disinvestment kitty for the current fiscal.

The government has so far mopped up Rs 31,106.64 crore from disinvestment and share buyback in CPSEs.

The government had last month pegged lower revised estimates of disinvestment revenue estimates for the current fiscal at Rs 50,000 crore, against the budget target of Rs 65,000 crore.