Govt stimulus package a booster shot for MSMEs with no fiscal stress for govt

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started lifting the veil on the package beneficiaries.

A major part of today's announcement largely focussed on key sectors like non-banking financial companies (NBFCs); micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), etc which were hit badly by the COVID-19-led lockdown that started on March 25.

The government announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loans for business (including MSMEs), Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for MSMEs and Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through an MSME fund of funds. It also announced a Rs 30,000 crore liquidity facility for NBFC/housing finance companies (HFCs)/microfinance companies (MFIs) and Rs 45,000 crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs.

Experts told Moneycontrol that these measures clearly indicate that the government tried to inject liquidity as a survival measure as majority of MSMEs are finding it difficult to manage with no business for more than one-and-half-month now.

"Recognising the pivotal role of MSMEs which account for 11 crore jobs, 33 percent of the national product and 40 percent of exports, the finance minister announced a series of measures to help them overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The highlight was the collateral-free MSME loans," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol. He feels the removal of global tender for government procurement up to Rs 200 crore, besides helping MSMEs, would boost 'Make in India'.

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management, said the measures announced on May 13 will go a long way in instilling confidence in banks, financial institutions and investors in supporting the sections of business that actually require aid. "The measures are more of supply side and there is very little that is on the demand side."

Overall these measures will drive liquidity first and then consumption and growth, Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of the Edelweiss Group told CNBC-TV18.

Market participants believe the government has announced these measures with due care of not impacting fiscal deficit as there is always a risk of a downgrade by global credit ratings agencies. But even if there is any stress on the fiscal deficit in future, experts are not worried as far as growth gets back on track.

"The package announced on May 13, amounting to Rs 6 lakh crore, is fiscally prudent as it does not involve major cash outlays as that would have stretched the system," B Gopkumar, MD & CEO at Axis Securities, said.

Vijayakumar too echoes Gopkumar's views. He feels the package will not strain the government finances beyond a point since most of the funding is by way of credit guarantees.

Experts feel the measures will keep the market in a positive mood with additional buying in sectors that benefitted from the first tranche. However, they warn that a big surge is highly unlikely till the virus gets controlled in coming weeks.

Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital told CNBC-TV18 the May 13 announcements by the finance minister were more about liquidity and survival. "But to repeat a 1991 kind of scenario, the market needs strong structural reforms in terms of labour and land.

