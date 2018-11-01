App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt sells 3.18% in Coal India, to get Rs 5,300 cr

Institutional buyers had on October 31 bid for 15.84 crore shares or 1.06 times the equity earmarked for them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The government on November 1 sold 3.18 percent stake in Coal India, in the first big ticket disinvestment of current fiscal, which will fetch Rs 5,300 crore to the exchequer.

Retail investors lapped up 6.19 crore shares or 1.56 times the shares reserved for them. As much as 3.96 crore shares were reserved for retail investors, who can individually bid for shares worth up to Rs 2 lakh.

Taking together the bids from institutional and retail investors in the two-day offer for sale (OFS), the government has sold 3.18 percent stake in Coal India which will fetch about Rs 5,300 crore to the exchequer.

The government had planned to sell over 18.62 crore shares or 3 percent in Coal India (CIL) at a floor price of Rs 266 apiece.

On top of the 3 percent stake sale, the government also had an option to retain an over-subscription (green shoe option) of another 6 percent stake in the CIL OFS.

The government has exercised green shoe option to the extent of 0.18 percent in case of Coal India, an official said. Shares of Coal India closed at Rs 261.10, down 1.90 percent over previous close.

The government held 78.32 percent stake in Coal India at the end of September.

The government has already raised over Rs 10,028 crore through PSU stake sale, including by way of follow on offer of Bharat-22 ETF, and initial public offering of four PSUs -- RITES, IRCON, Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders.

The stake sale in Coal India would help the government move forward towards the Rs 80,000 crore disinvestment target in current fiscal.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 09:05 pm

tags #Business #Coal India #India #Market news

