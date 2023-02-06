Hindustan Zinc's bet on Vedanta's assets hits rough patch as govt opposes move

Vedanta's stock price fell more than 2 percent intra-day on February 6.

The government has opposed Hindustan Zinc buying out Vedanta's global zinc assets, stating that Vedanta's decision is against minority shareholder rights and violates corporate governance norms, CNBC-TV18 exclusively reported on February 6.

The objection has also put the potential offer for sale (OFS) of Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc in the current financial year hanging in the balance, which will be possible only after the matter is resolved, the report stated.

In reaction, Vedanta's stock price fell more than 2 percent intra-day and the share was trading at Rs 307.20 apiece on the National Stock Exchange at 3:12 pm. Hindustan Zinc was trading at Rs 338.10 apiece, down 2.4 percent.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Hindustan Zinc went ahead with the exchange filing despite government directors' opposition to the $2.98 billion buyout during the company's board meeting.

The government currently holds a 29.5 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, which it plans on divesting in the current financial year.

The Mines Ministry will also raise an objection to this issue in Hindustan Zinc's annual general meeting, the report mentioned.

During Vedanta's quarterly earnings in January, the company had announced that it will transfer its international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion. Based on the current shareholding pattern, Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc.