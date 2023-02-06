English
    Hindustan Zinc's bet on Vedanta's assets hits rough patch as govt opposes move

    The objection has also put the potential offer for sale of Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc in the current financial year hanging in the balance.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
    Vedanta's stock price fell more than 2 percent intra-day on February 6.

    The government has opposed Hindustan Zinc buying out Vedanta's global zinc assets, stating that Vedanta's decision is against minority shareholder rights and violates corporate governance norms, CNBC-TV18 exclusively reported on February 6.

    The objection has also put the potential offer for sale (OFS) of Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc in the current financial year hanging in the balance, which will be possible only after the matter is resolved, the report stated.

    In reaction, Vedanta's stock price fell more than 2 percent intra-day and the share was trading at Rs 307.20 apiece on the National Stock Exchange at 3:12 pm. Hindustan Zinc was trading at Rs 338.10 apiece, down 2.4 percent.

    Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Hindustan Zinc went ahead with the exchange filing despite government directors' opposition to the $2.98 billion buyout during the company's board meeting.