you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt of Singapore picks up 1.14% stake in ICICI Pru Life, Edelweiss MF acquires 2.45% in Indostar

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was the star performer of the day, wherein HSBC Pooled Asian Equity Fund sold 18,79,542 shares at Rs 527.77 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Government of Singapore acquired 1.14 percent equity stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company through open market transactions on June 22.

It bought 1,64,30,820 equity shares (representing 1.14 percent of the total paid up equity capital) of ICICI Prudential at Rs 391.6 per share, as per bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange.

The country's second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank offloaded 2.15 crore shares at Rs 391.6 per share, raising Rs 840 crore for strengthening its Balance Sheet.

It had also sold 3.96 percent stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance for Rs 2,250 crore through block deals on June 19. The counter closed at Rs 367.80, up 1.07 percent.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was the star performer of the day. HSBC Pooled Asian Equity Fund sold 18,79,542 shares in the company at Rs 527.77 per share on the NSE.

HSBC Pooled Investment Fund through HSBC Pooled Asian Equity Fund held 3.29 percent, or 92,69,873 equity shares, in Glenmark as of March 31.

Glenmark share price shot up 27.06 percent to Rs 519.80 after the company last weekend received permission from the Indian drug regulator to manufacture and market Favipiravir in India for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

Among other deals, HT Media sold 3,20,662 equity shares in JHS Svendgaard at Rs 14.4 per share on the NSE.

Minal Bharat Patel sold 7,15,000 shares in Birla Tyres at Rs 37.21 per share and Finquest Financial Solutions sold 10 lakh shares at Rs 37 per share on the BSE. The stock was up 4.87 percent at Rs 37.65. It has been trending higher since March 30, rising 1,244.6 percent so far.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has bought 22.65 lakh shares in Indostar Capital Finance (representing 2.45 percent of total paid up equity capital) at Rs 285 per share. However, Mission Street was the seller, selling its entire shareholding at the same price on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #Birla Tyres #Buzzing Stocks #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA #ICICI Bank #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company #IndoStar Capital Finance

