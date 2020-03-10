'Govt measures will help economic recovery once global worries settle down'

Though Coronavirus has an impact on the global economy, the various measures taken by the governments can help in the revival of the economy as soon as the global sentiment settles down, said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research – Investment Advisor, in a interview to moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Edited excerpt:

Q) What are your thoughts on the scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank announced by the RBI? Will it be called a gradual merger with SBI or ultimately a PSU bank?

The bank reconstruction plan seems fair and reasonable. The debacle was caused due to a lack of considerate management; the bank financed a lot of risky ventures - thus running into crisis. The infusion of capital will be a great relief for the bank and will send a positive signal to the public if a big and credible name like SBI is attached.

With SBI’s 49 percent stake in the bank and two nominee directors on board, the bank may set on a course towards recovery and may develop a sustainable model.

Yes Bank, being a new-generation bank, has a particular customer segment based in urban areas, therefore, giving an increased scope of cross-selling of its products for SBI. The current business model of Yes Bank with reforms in its credit policy and to its risk exposure norms can be sustainable. There should be no need for a merger as Yes Bank can function on its own and may even perform better due to its sleek size and selective targeting. It would be better for SBI to gain ownership in the bank and let it function on its own.

Q) Is it a good opportunity to pick quality stocks as the Nifty itself fell 11 percent from record-highs? What are those sectors/stocks or where do you find value now?

Coronavirus concerns and the RBI’s decision to take over the Yes Bank board were the two major reasons which contributed to the Nifty’s downfall on March 6, 2020. Nifty was down by 280 points to 10,989. All sectoral and benchmark indices traded with heavy losses on March 6. Nifty declined 11 percent from its record-highs since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Also, most of the stocks are trading below their 200 DEMA. This indicates that the risk-reward ratio would turn out to be favourable for investors in the coming future as most of the stocks are oversold already. Considering both the fundamental and technical aspects, stocks like Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India, Pidilite Industries, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Biocon and Avenue Supermarts seem to hold good value in the future. However, investors should be cautious till the time volatility cools down and the price settles in the market.

Q) Crude has fallen massively. Do you think the market will get supported by lower oil prices or worried because of weakening rupee considering the global and domestic cues?

India, a major importer of crude oil, should be benefitted by the downfall of crude prices. But, due to the slowdown of the economy, the manufacturing and aviation sectors which are major consumers of crude oil have been highly impacted. Falling crude oil prices is a good situation as Indian industries can benefit from this opportunity by reducing their manufacturing cost which may increase their earnings which will help in the recovery of markets.

As of now, USD INR is currently in overbought condition due to Fed rate cut, a correction in this will lead to strengthening of the Indian rupee.

Q) Do you think coronavirus concerns will delay the recovery in earnings that was largely expected by early FY21?

Over the last few weeks, COVID-19 cases have surged in several countries. Rising cases of coronavirus have dampened investor sentiments. The spread of the virus can have an impact on the domestic consumption-driven economy. The OECD expects world real GDP growth to fall to 2.4 percent in 2020 from 2.9 percent in 2019 and India’s GDP growth at 5.1 percent against the previous estimate of 6 percent in 2020.

India is among the 15 most-affected economies due to the coronavirus epidemic and slowdown in production in China, with a trade impact of 348M USD. The most affected sectors in India include precision instruments, chemical, textiles, machinery, automotive and communication equipment. Thus, coronavirus has a significant impact on India’s earnings in FY21 due to the supply chain disruption in multiple sectors.

Several governments, central banks, and global economic agencies are taking preventive measures to revive global economic growth. In the United States, the Fed reduced the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points. The Reserve Bank of Australia reduced the cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.5 percent. The Bank of Canada has lowered the interest rate to 1.25 percent.

Keeping all the above factors in view, it can be derived that though coronavirus has an impact on the global economy, the various measures taken by the governments can help in the revival of the economy as soon as the global sentiments settle down.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.