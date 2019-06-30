App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may introduce investment allowance, weighted deduction for telecom space

Extending Section 72A benefits to the Broadcasting sector, which allows Industrial undertakings to carry forward tax losses in case of mergers or amalgamation, will help the sector.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Hemant Joshi and Tapati Ghose

To accelerate employment generation, incentivising corporates to invest in education and skilling the workforce, especially in the IT -- ITES sectors, is likely to be on the cards.

Section 80 JJAA benefits may be extended to a larger section of employers such as professionals to encourage employment. The weighted deduction u/s 35CCD for skill development projects maybe revamped.

For SEZ, the income tax holiday sunset on March 31, 2020 and duty reliefs could be revisited, to accelerate growth of IT exports, as new age tech such as AI takes centre stage.

The scope of safe harbor transactions was increased in 2017 to provide certainty to taxpayers. Suitable amendments to include distribution of content by an Indian company under the safe harbor regime will help the fast growing media and entertainment sector.

Similarly, extending Section 72A benefits to the Broadcasting sector, which allows Industrial undertakings to carry forward tax losses in case of mergers or amalgamation, will help the sector.

For a fast track 5G adoption, the government may introduce an investment allowance/ weighted deduction not only for spectrum but also for the capital spend. 5G related R&D maybe given additional relief.

While India takes a firm stand at the G20 for taxing the digital economy based on a proportional approach, it is to be seen whether any enabling amendments will be made in the Tax laws further to the Significant Economic Presence provisions made in Finance Act 2018.

(The authors are Partner at Deloitte India.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 30, 2019 08:46 am

tags #Budget2019 #Market Edge #Telecom

