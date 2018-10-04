App
Markets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt hikes MSP on rabi crops; FMCG, auto, fertiliser stocks in focus

The MSP hike might be marginally negative for Marico as significant increase MSP of safflower would result higher raw material cost, which will affect the margins in the near term

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), auto and agro-chemicals shares are in focus after the government approved a proposal to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for Rabi crops.

The government announced a 6 percent hike in wheat support price to Rs 1,840 per quintal and up to 21 percent increase in MSP for other rabi crops. The move that will give farmers Rs 62,635 crore additional income and help contain their simmering discontent over high input cost and low returns.

MSP is a price at which the government buys crops from the farmers.

The hike in MSP will further enhance the farm income and consequently boost the rural demand for consumer goods, automobile, seeds and fertilizers.

The MSP hike might be marginally negative for Marico as a significant increase in MSP of safflower would result in higher raw material cost, which will affect the margins in the near-term.

Also, auto companies like Hero Motocorp, M&M and Escorts will benefit as MSP hike will result in better sales growth from rural India. This will be positive for seeds and fertilizer companies such as Kaveri Seed, Chambal fertilizers as the farmers will be able to spend more on procuring larger quantities for growing their crops.

A few months back, the government had announced higher MSP for Kharif (summer) crops, to fulfil its promise of giving farmers 50 percent more price than their cost of production.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 11:00 am

tags #Business #Commodities #markets #rabi

