App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt appoints consultancy firms for asset sale by BEML; stock up 3%

The appointment of consultants is for monetisation of identified assets of BEML.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of state-owned BEML gained 2.7 percent intraday on January 10 after the government appointed consultancy firms to sell off some assets of the company.

The construction equipment supplier and metro train manufacturer said Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Government of India on January 9 intimated that CBRE South Asia and JLL Property Consultants (India) have been appointed as consultancy firms.

The appointment of consultants is for monetisation of identified assets of BEML, it added.

Close

Meanwhile, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IRCON International to explore and address opportunities in the overseas market by synergizing each other's strengths for large infrastructure projects in the transportation sector.

related news

The stock was quoting at Rs 961.15, up Rs 15.55, or 1.64 percent on the BSE at 1122 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 11:46 am

tags #BEML #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.